400-plus jobs available at Culpeper job fair Thursday

“It’s amazing. Everybody is re-imagining what work will look like after all this,” he said. “It’s so valuable to be willing to transpose skills into different industries.”

Baldwin and his staff will continue to work with job seekers at their office and online, conducting weekly workshops on writing a good resume, how to interview effectively, and providing additional job-help services.

The Culpeper Goodwill store at 504 Culpeper Town Square near the bowling alley reopened in early August, he said.

“It’s been open two weeks now,” Baldwin said. “That’s what provides most of our funding, so we’re very glad it’s up and running again.”

Baldwin said he hopes about 50 job seekers will attend Thursday’s job fair. “But if more come, we can certainly make it work,” he said.

Candidates are asked to wear a mask, wash or sanitize their hands, and watch their distance between themselves and others, to follow CDC guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Bring your resume—if you need help with making one, contact us and we can do that,” Baldwin said. “Job seekers can register at our table first, and then we’ll connect them with the different companies and opportunities.”

For details, call Virginia Career Works’ Culpeper Center at 540.212.4570 or email marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.

