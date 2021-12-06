After 43 years in Fredericksburg, Roberson's Music tunes up for swan song

In Roberson’s early years at its current location, Burns remembers a young man practicing his instrument outside on the back stoop. He and his family lived at a nearby motel and he was prohibited from practicing on the motel’s property.

Burns invited the young man in to use the studio and kept his horn in good playing shape.

“He went on to be in the military band,” Burns said. “I haven’t been able to find him again. It’s been interesting just to see how nice [Roberson’s] has made the lives of many different people.”

Store manager James Wilson is one of those people. Wilson said his family purchased his first saxophone from Roberson’s when it was in Gateway Village.

The James Monroe High School graduate came aboard seven years ago. He’s since learned every aspect of the store and reconnected with former bandmates.

“This job has given me the opportunity to reach back and touch parts that I probably would’ve forgotten about,” Wilson said.

Burns is prepared to retire despite the continued success of the business.