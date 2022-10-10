After dropping for weeks, gas prices on the rise again

After weeks of falling prices, the tide has turned at the pump.

The average price for gas in Fredericksburg stood at $3.46 Monday morning, up from $3.18 a week ago, according to the auto club AAA. Last month the local average for gas was $3.32. Last year, the average cost for gas was $3.11.

Local gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.97 in June.

The state’s average gas price on Monday was $3.49, up from $3.31 a week ago and the same price as a month ago. Last year, the average price for gas was $3.10.

The average national price for gas was $3.91 on Monday. Last week, that figure was $3.79; a month ago it was $3.72; last year it was $3.26.

National prices have been higher than local and state prices for some time, something industry experts say is related to refinery issues on the West Coast and Great Lakes.

The current rise in gas prices is linked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to cut production last week, according to AAA and GasBuddy, the online fuel tracker.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a Monday blog.

Demand also appears to be playing a role in the rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the Energy Information Administration reported a national increase in demand last week, from 8.83 million to 9.47 million barrels a day.

The EIA also reported that domestic oil stocks dropped by 4.7 million barrels last week.

De Haan sounded a negative tone about what’s in store for gas prices.

“For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country,” he said.