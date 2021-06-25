Amazon expanding into former Levi's plant in Warsaw

By STAFF REPORT

Warsaw town officials announced Friday that Amazon will open a distribution center in the former Levi Strauss plant in the Northern Neck town.

A town news release said the internet retailer plans to eventually operate three shifts with a combined total workforce of 90-100 part-time and full-time staffers.

The facility will be a “last-mile” distribution center that will handle all Amazon orders for the Northern Neck region and surrounding localities. Goods will be received from larger distribution centers in Richmond and Charlottesville and will then be processed, handled and delivered from the Warsaw facility, the release said.

The distribution center will share space in the former Levi’s building with Herbalife, which now employees nearly 80 full-time employees with eventual plans to reach 150 in the near future.

“We certainly dug our heels in on this one to make sure they call Warsaw home,” Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry said in the release. “It’s not often that you land two multi-billion-dollar companies in a town of 1,800 people, but we’re proud to say we’ve done that with the expansions of Amazon and Herbalife in the same facility.”