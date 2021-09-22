Ava Laurénne Bride buys National Bank building in downtown Fredericksburg

He and Jenkins maintained the property for several years while searching for suitable tenants. People locally and across the country approached them with ideas, including turning it into a restaurant. Some even said the space would be perfect for their business if they could just remove the massive vault on the first floor.

“I remember thinking that will never happen under my watch,” Calvin said. “It’s protected by the easement.”

Ava Laurénne Bride already had become known for the Princess Treatment it had created for brides at the shop in part of the former Colonial Theater on Caroline Street when Gabriel Rivera approached Calvin about moving into the old bank building.

The treatment gives brides and their guests the opportunity to have the shop to themselves after hours, with food, music and surprises during their appointment. Sisters Jill and Jinger Dugger, whose family was made famous by TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” both had it when they picked out their gowns.

“I’m a construction guy, and here comes Gabe talking to me about wedding dresses,” said Calvin. “I have two daughters, so this is in my future. The thing that was so amazing to me about Gabe, he and Wendy, when they talk to you about their business, it’s amazing how little the conversation is about the dress.”