Ava Laurénne Bride buys National Bank building in downtown Fredericksburg

Its handsome brick façade and tall, arched windows have made a historic building in downtown Fredericksburg a memorable spot for brides to select the gown of their dreams.
Now the building itself is about to become a dream come true for owners of Ava Laurénne Bride, the boutique that has been renting the former Planters National Bank building at 1000 Princess Anne St. since 2019. Owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera have signed a contract to buy it from Battle Creek Construction’s partners for $2.5 million. The sale is expected to close by the end of the month.
“This is a special place, not simply for the beauty of its architecture or the prominent space it occupies, but for its intangible history that lives in the memories of so many in our town,” said Gabriel Rivera. “So I couldn’t be happier that Ava Laurénne Bride will get to call this place home, and that brides and their loved ones from Fredericksburg and beyond will be able to experience a special life moment within its walls.”
The three-story building’s history dates to the 1920s, when the board of The Planters National Bank tapped Frank C. Baldwin, a nationally known architect who was one of its founders and directors, as the designer. He was aided by another local architect, Philip N. Stern, who had designed the Princess Anne Hotel, Lafayette Elementary School (now used as the Central Rappahannock Regional Library) and the Stafford County Courthouse of 1922.
Planters National Bank opened with great fanfare in 1927. The name above the front door would eventually change to Farmers & Merchants State Bank and then First Virginia Bank. Banking operations ceased at the building after BB&T acquired First Virginia in 2003.
The Fredericksburg Area Museum & Cultural Center, now the Fredericksburg Area Museum, purchased 1000 Princess Anne St. and the old Carley building next door at 215 William St. in 2006 to more than double its space for exhibits, storage, offices and gift shop. Board members hoped it would encourage tourism, further interest in local history and contribute to revitalizing Fredericksburg’s downtown.
Unfortunately, problems uncovered during the renovation, which merged the two buildings, drove the tab up to $12 million, and the board shelled out $1.5 million more for new exhibits. Unable to pay its loans, the museum put what it had named the Catherine W. Jones McKann Center up for auction in 2016.
Matt Calvin and Ryan Jenkins, who own Battle Creek Construction, had the winning bid of $1.76 million. Their company has done historic preservation work at such places as the White House, and were well aware of the former bank building’s significance to the city.
“We were very excited about the opportunity to own that building. We thought this will be something that we will pass on to our kids,” said Calvin. “It’s such an amazing building.”
He and Jenkins maintained the property for several years while searching for suitable tenants. People locally and across the country approached them with ideas, including turning it into a restaurant. Some even said the space would be perfect for their business if they could just remove the massive vault on the first floor.
“I remember thinking that will never happen under my watch,” Calvin said. “It’s protected by the easement.”
Ava Laurénne Bride already had become known for the Princess Treatment it had created for brides at the shop in part of the former Colonial Theater on Caroline Street when Gabriel Rivera approached Calvin about moving into the old bank building.
The treatment gives brides and their guests the opportunity to have the shop to themselves after hours, with food, music and surprises during their appointment. Sisters Jill and Jinger Dugger, whose family was made famous by TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” both had it when they picked out their gowns.
“I’m a construction guy, and here comes Gabe talking to me about wedding dresses,” said Calvin. “I have two daughters, so this is in my future. The thing that was so amazing to me about Gabe, he and Wendy, when they talk to you about their business, it’s amazing how little the conversation is about the dress.”
He said that it took multiple conversations with the Riveras to understand that their whole business plan is about creating a memorable experience for brides. For them, the setting is a key part of that.
Their idea was to create private dressing rooms with seating areas in the old bank building so family and friends could accompany brides as they select gowns. The vault would become a VIP lounge for those who purchase their gown at the store.
“My immediate takeaway is: Who would go anywhere else?” Calvin said. “This is the moment of a lifetime for them. I’ve been in the building and watched some of these experiences happen. It’s amazing to me.”
Battle Creek ended up renting the first and second floors of the building to Ava Laurénne Bride and the old Carley building, which had been the museum gift shop, to River Rock Outfitters. The Riveras had a few years left on their lease when they approached Calvin and Jenkins about buying the entire property because the bank building had become a big part of their business’s image and appeal.
“We’ve had brides who flew in from Hawaii and one from Africa,” said Natalie Perry, who handles social media for the company. “On TikTok, we have 2 million views alone. Our brand awareness is definitely on the rise.”
Calvin said he and Jenkins knew that the former bank building mattered to the city and represented the generations before them. They couldn’t think of a better use for it than as Ava Laurénne’s home, and decided it was time to pass it on.
“That’s where we landed,” he said. “I hope that will resonate with all the people who invested all their time and resources to that building.”
River Rock Outfitters will remain at 215 William St. after the sale is completed, and Ava Laurénne has created an upscale bridal boutique called RNDZVOUS on the third floor of 1000 Princess Anne St. The name was chosen because it’s a place where brides and a few of their family and friends will meet for the purpose of selecting a wedding dress, said Wendy Rivera.
RNDZVOUS carries bridal gowns by Naama & Anat Haute Couture that are made to measure for each bride. They can be customized right down to the illusion mesh, which can be matched to her skin tone.
“It’s a look that we didn’t have in our collection. It was fun to stretch a little,” said Wendy Rivera.
RNDZVOUS is the sole location in Virginia that carries Naama & Anat gowns, and one of only 16 in the world. Prices range from $4,500 to $12,000, while most gowns in the rest of the store cost $1,700 to $3,000.
“Ava Laurénne is our heartbeat,” Wendy Rivera said. “We’ve got this gorgeous space. We have seen brides so excited to find something unique. They don’t want the same run-of-the-mill. Now were able to provide a high-end experience attached to the high-end we already had.”