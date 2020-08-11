Battlefield Country Store creates milkshake to honor Finn Blumenthal and help save sharks

It’s been just over a year since Battlefield Country Store in Spotsylvania County started selling ice cream. Each week, owner Jeffrey Meier and the store’s employees concoct a different specialty shake to feature—and this week, the shake honors Finn Blumenthal, a local boy who has battled heart disease since birth, and raises money for the conservation of Finn’s favorite animals—sharks.

“Finn’s been coming to our store and getting ice cream since we opened the ice cream section,” Meier said. “We started to learn about him and their story and it just really touched our hearts. Finn, for me, was something special because when you talk to him, it’s as if nothing’s wrong. He just has this very vivacious spirit and he’s very much alive when the doctors said he couldn’t be.”

Finn, who will turn 5 in January, was born with multiple congenital heart defects and his parents, Mike and Kelly Blumenthal, were told he would likely not survive for more than a few months.

After at least 14 surgeries, a major heart procedure in September 2017 at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has now, hopefully, set up his heart to function through adulthood, Kelly Blumenthal said.