Battlefield Country Store creates milkshake to honor Finn Blumenthal and help save sharks

It’s been just over a year since Battlefield Country Store in Spotsylvania County started selling ice cream. Each week, owner Jeffrey Meier and the store’s employees concoct a different specialty shake to feature—and this week, the shake honors Finn Blumenthal, a local boy who has battled heart disease since birth, and raises money for the conservation of Finn’s favorite animals—sharks.
“Finn’s been coming to our store and getting ice cream since we opened the ice cream section,” Meier said. “We started to learn about him and their story and it just really touched our hearts. Finn, for me, was something special because when you talk to him, it’s as if nothing’s wrong. He just has this very vivacious spirit and he’s very much alive when the doctors said he couldn’t be.”
Finn, who will turn 5 in January, was born with multiple congenital heart defects and his parents, Mike and Kelly Blumenthal, were told he would likely not survive for more than a few months.
After at least 14 surgeries, a major heart procedure in September 2017 at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has now, hopefully, set up his heart to function through adulthood, Kelly Blumenthal said.
Meier said he could relate to the persistence of Finn and his family to survive against the odds because he has also overcome adversity—an abusive home environment followed by homelessness—to become a business owner.
“Your Milkshake Caption Writer is also a product of the word NO—a broken boy turned entrepreneur,” Meier wrote in an Instagram caption about the Shake for Finn, which went on sale Monday and will be available through Saturday. “Persistence in the face of adversity has led us as a business to support the broken, the fighters, the adapters, the overcomers. We are Finn Blumenthal.”
Finn and his mom raise awareness for heart health through the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope for Heart, but Finn has another passion—sharks.
“[The store] approached us on [Finn’s] birthday in January and said that they wanted to do something for him and I said, ‘How about we wait until [Discovery Channel’s] Shark Week,’” Blumenthal said.
Meier said Finn himself suggested donating proceeds of the milkshake sales to an organization that works with sharks.
Together, they selected Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a Massachusetts-based organization that collaborates with the Discovery Channel in preserving and studying white sharks.
In 2015, the organization named one of the sharks it tracks after Finn, Blumenthal said.
The Battlefield Country Store will donate $2 from the sale of each Shake for Finn to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
“I think we’ll raise quite a bit of money,” Meier said. “We typically sell 2,500 of the featured shakes each week.”
The Shake for Finn costs $11.49. It has a base of premium vanilla ice cream, which the Battlefield Country makes on site, with pineapple, guava and pear blended in, along with grape and apple to give the “desired flavor profile,” Meier said.
It’s topped with melted white chocolate, a dusting of sugar to resemble beach sand, gummy sharks, and house-made whipped cream colored blue for “an ocean effect,” Meier said. The shake is served with a shark-fin sugar cookie.
“We focus on big, bold and flavorful,” Meier said. “If it doesn’t meet either one of those three categories, we’re doing something wrong.”
The Shake for Finn is the 55th featured shake concocted by the Battlefield Country Store. The shakes have drawn on the input of all 40 employees and creating them is an elaborate process, complete with sketches, mock-ups and photo shoots.
“These aren’t your traditional milkshakes—they’re an art form,” Meier said.
“The milkshakes have been a true blessing to us,” he continued. “They’ve really gotten people super excited. They’re just changing everybody’s days for the better. They make people happy and that’s what we’re all about.”
