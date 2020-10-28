BBB issues alert on two online companies claiming to be based in Fredericksburg

The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia issued a consumer alert after complaints were made about two online websites that claim to be based on Fredericksburg.

According to a BBB news release, the agency received complaints from customers who claimed they bought products from MapikUSA and never received the items. One of the 24 complaints came from someone who owns the home located at the Fredericksburg site MapikUSA claims to be doing business out of, the BBB release said. The website the company is using was registered in India on May 12, 2020, the BBB said.

The BBB said it also received 147 inquiries about PSN USA, LLC, over the online company’s employment claims. According to the BBB, the company offered a monthly base salary of $2,800 to $4,000, with an additional $50 per package shipped, but blocked the “employee” and disappeared when it was time for payment. The BBB said its research shows the company website originates out of Holland and was created Aug. 26, 2020.

The BBB urged anyone who has experienced problems with the companies to contact the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov and also report the experience on BBB Scamtracker and file a complaint with BBB.org.

—Staff report