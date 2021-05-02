Rappahannock Electric Cooperative promoted Kevin Pories to director of operations and construction at its Culpeper office. Pories began his career at REC in 1989 as an apprentice lineman, becoming general foreman in 2018. In the new job, he will be responsible for the coordination and daily management of operations for construction services out of REC’s Culpeper office.

CIP Finishes, a Stafford-based construction firm that furnishes and installs finishing hardware in large residential communities, recently celebrated the opening of its new Centreport Parkway headquarters with Stafford County officials and the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce. The firm completed construction of its headquarters building at 25 Centreport Parkway in April 2020, but had to delay the public celebration for a year due to COVID-19.

Nick Brown of the Fredericksburg office of Weichert Realtors was selected as the region’s 2020 “Manager of the Year.” The award recognizes one manager from Weichert’s offices in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who demonstrated exceptional management during the year. Andrea Lovelace with the local Weichert office was recognized for leading the region in sales for March.