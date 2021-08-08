 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biznotes
0 comments

Biznotes

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and some of its members recently received 2021 Virginia Housing Excellence Awards. The organization was awarded Best HBA Government Affairs Program for excellence in advancing housing issues and combating anti-housing proposals. Maria Moore, the association’s executive officer, was named Executive Officer of the Year and Dan Sandoval of Republic Home Builders was tabbed Distinguished Builder of the Year.

The Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic in the city has earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. By certifying that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.

Downtown Garage & Auto Body in Spotsylvania County was recognized as the seventh body shop ever to keep its I-Car Gold status for 30 years.

Stafford County economic development officials recently announced the receipt of a $215,000 local grant award to expand its entrepreneurial programs in the Rappahannock Region. The grant comes after Stafford supported 138 businesses during the pandemic, providing more than $1.7 million through COVID-19 business assistance grants.

Rob Hedelt

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID testing for most state employees

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Here for more than four decades, I'm a feature columnist out and about seeing what people are thinking and sharing what interesting things they're doing.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert