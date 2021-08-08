The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and some of its members recently received 2021 Virginia Housing Excellence Awards. The organization was awarded Best HBA Government Affairs Program for excellence in advancing housing issues and combating anti-housing proposals. Maria Moore, the association’s executive officer, was named Executive Officer of the Year and Dan Sandoval of Republic Home Builders was tabbed Distinguished Builder of the Year.

The Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic in the city has earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program. By certifying that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.

Downtown Garage & Auto Body in Spotsylvania County was recognized as the seventh body shop ever to keep its I-Car Gold status for 30 years.

Stafford County economic development officials recently announced the receipt of a $215,000 local grant award to expand its entrepreneurial programs in the Rappahannock Region. The grant comes after Stafford supported 138 businesses during the pandemic, providing more than $1.7 million through COVID-19 business assistance grants.

– Rob Hedelt

