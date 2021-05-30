Military contractor SimVentions recently announced a new contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, with a ceiling of $104 million. The focus will be on the application of cybersecurity policy and requirements for Navy tactical systems.

Primerica, a provider of financial services, recently announced the promotion of Pamela Luckie of Stafford County to regional vice president.

Worldwide Counter Threat Solutions of Fredericksburg recently won a “Project of the Year” award for government contractors. WCTS was recognized for its support of the West Virginia National Guard’s Army Interagency Training & Education Center in providing life-saving training for first responders when dealing with IEDs, searches and blast-scene preservation.

The Virginia Society of CPAs recently announced a new lineup of officers and directors. Included as an at-large board member was John W. Reynolds, CPA, of Tracepoint in Fredericksburg.

The restaurant and bar Rebellion will be the official “Thirsty Thursday” sponsor for the Fredericksburg Nationals for their 2021 season.

— Rob Hedelt

