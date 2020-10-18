Business Brief: King George Sand and Gravel plant recognized

The Aggregate Industries King George Sand and Gravel plant in recently won a bronze award for environmental excellence from the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association.

The award recognizes the King George plant for preserving an 18-acre area of land for wildlife habitat. Efforts include documenting the habitat and species present and compiling a management plan to ensure the area is appropriately preserved and enhanced for wildlife and biodiversity, according to a press release from the company.

The recognition is about more than awards, said Jay Moreau, CEO of US Aggregates and Construction Materials at LafargeHolcim. He called it a confirmation of the team’s dedication to providing sustainable materials while also being stewards of the environment.

The association began the awards programs to recognize producers who help enhance the public perception of the industry and their individual operations by supporting local communities and exceeding technical, environmental and regulatory requirements.

—Cathy Dyson