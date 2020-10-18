Business Brief: King George welcomes new community development director

Heather Hall has been named the new director of King George County’s department of community development.

Hall brings more than 14 years of experience in planning, zoning administration, stormwater management, erosion and sediment control and environmental compliance. She has received numerous county and state service awards and has served multiple roles, including zoning administrator, subdivision agent and senior planner for the last 2-1/2 years.

She takes over the department as James “Brad” Hudson prepares for retirement after almost 30 years in local government and more than 19 years with King George County.

—Cathy Dyson