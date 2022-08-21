 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Briefs: Aug. 22, 2022

tru

Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tru by Hilton Thornburg on Aug. 10. Martha Hutzel (far right), Central Rapphannock Regional Library director and member of the chamber's board, opened the event.

 FREDERICKSBURG REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
  • The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tru by Hilton Thornburg
    • on Aug. 10 to celebrate the hotel’s first year of business. The hotel is located off Interstate 95 near Dominion Raceway and Entertainment in Thornburg.

    Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

    • member–owners selected three of their peers to serve on REC’s Board of Directors. More than 15,000 people returned their Proxy Designation Card or participated in the Aug. 10 virtual annual meeting. Michael Lindsay was reelected in Region 1, which covers the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah and portions of Page, Warren and Rappahannock. Linda Gray was reelected to serve in Region VI, which covers Caroline County; and Mark Wood was reelected in Region VII, which covers Louisa County.

    The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association

    • announced Mark Snesavage will join the association as its director of government affairs. He will represent FABA and its members at local government meetings and lobby for and against policies affecting the local building industry. He will also manage FABA’s political action committee.
    • T
    he Stafford County Economic Development Authority
    • recently approved three business loans in 2022, totaling $158,000, to Vitae Visuals, Up North Kutz and Embrey Mill Urgent and Primary Care. The EDA’s investment leverages over $170,000 in private equity or cash investments into the growing companies.
    • Mark Ackermann, regional vice president of
    Weichert, Realtors,
    • announced that the Fredericksburg office and sales associate Andrea Lovelace were recognized for industry success at the regional level in July. Lovelace had the highest dollar volume and the most revenue units and sales in the Weichert sales region. The region comprises locations throughout Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Orange and Prince William counties.
    • Defense contractor
    SimVentions was awarded a $75 million contract to provide technical and engineering support to Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. The contract involves the electromagnetic and sensor systems department which focuses on ensuring “electronic warfare dominance,” according to a news release. SimVentions’ work will include research, development, test and evaluation in emerging electromagnetic fields such as communication, navigation, advanced threat characterization and identification, cognitive decision support and collaborative weapon sensor engagements.
+2 
Mark Snesavage

Mark Snesavage
+2 
Andrea Lovelace

Andrea Lovelace
