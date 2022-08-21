Business Briefs: Aug. 22, 2022

- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tru by Hilton Thornburg
- on Aug. 10 to celebrate the hotel’s first year of business. The hotel is located off Interstate 95 near Dominion Raceway and Entertainment in Thornburg.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
- member–owners selected three of their peers to serve on REC’s Board of Directors. More than 15,000 people returned their Proxy Designation Card or participated in the Aug. 10 virtual annual meeting. Michael Lindsay was reelected in Region 1, which covers the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah and portions of Page, Warren and Rappahannock. Linda Gray was reelected to serve in Region VI, which covers Caroline County; and Mark Wood was reelected in Region VII, which covers Louisa County.
The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association
- announced Mark Snesavage will join the association as its director of government affairs. He will represent FABA and its members at local government meetings and lobby for and against policies affecting the local building industry. He will also manage FABA’s political action committee.
- T
- recently approved three business loans in 2022, totaling $158,000, to Vitae Visuals, Up North Kutz and Embrey Mill Urgent and Primary Care. The EDA’s investment leverages over $170,000 in private equity or cash investments into the growing companies.
- Mark Ackermann, regional vice president of
- announced that the Fredericksburg office and sales associate Andrea Lovelace were recognized for industry success at the regional level in July. Lovelace had the highest dollar volume and the most revenue units and sales in the Weichert sales region. The region comprises locations throughout Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Orange and Prince William counties.
- Defense contractor