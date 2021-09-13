Business briefs for Fredericksburg area

For the fourth time, RPI Group Inc. of Spotsylvania County has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg has welcomed Dr. Lynn Ivey to the practice. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and has a special interest in complete breast health with emphasis on the early detection of breast pathologies.

Obsidian Solutions Group recently acquired the Stafford County manufacturing firm Applied Rapid Technologies, which produces prototypes and short-run production plastics utilizing state of the art 3D Technologies. ART provides services to government and commercial customers throughout the United States and abroad.

SimVentions recently announced the opening of a new office at 17021 Combs Drive Suite D in King George County. Speakers at a recent grand opening noted the company’s contributions to innovation and national defense as well as the technical support provided to customers at the Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren. SimVentions is an employee-owned DOD contractor with a corporate office in Stafford County.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.