Business notes: Dec. 27, 2022

M.C. Dean recently announced that it has broken ground on a new 168,000-square-foot manufacturing and storage facility in Caroline County. The construction marks the third phase of what is now a $48.5 million expansion effort since 2019, the company stated in a news release. Construction on the new building began in September and is expected to be completed by June 1.

Mark Ackermann, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced the Fredericksburg office was recognized for industry success at the regional level in November. The local office, which is managed by Maryanne Moyers, shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert sales region.

EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized employees for outstanding achievement during the company’s convention near Jacksonville, Florida. EXIT Elite Realty in Fredericksburg employees Chris Kaila, associate broker, and Sarah Lane, sales representative, were honored with the Bronze Award during the event. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides from July 1 to June 30.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently named Frank Jerow as director of Fleet Operations and Services. Jerow joined REC in 2005 as shop foreman in REC’s Bowling Green office.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that E-Z Treat, a family-owned and -operated manufacturer of next-generation wastewater treatment systems, will invest $3.5 million to expand in Fauquier County. The company will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site at 131 Gaskins Lane in Catlett. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fauquier County Economic Development Department to secure the project, and will support E-Z Treat’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.