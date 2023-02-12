The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 32nd annual awards gala, “The Kings and Queens of Business,” on April 28 from 6:30–11:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. The gala is the chamber's largest signature event. Members can receive early bird tickets for $100 until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Regular tickets will go on sale Feb. 18 and will be $125 for members; $225 for "future members." Registration will be open until close of business April 14. Gala attendees will celebrate the successes of the local business community. The centerpiece of the festivities is the presentation of the Business of the Year awards, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Prince B. Woodard Leadership Award.