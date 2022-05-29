Business notes: May 30

- On May 21, Action Window Tinting celebrated its grand opening at its new location off Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg. The business, in operation for 22 years, was previously located near Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Its new, larger space is in the same strip as Details by Frank and Illusions Wraps.
- The Abner Butterfield Ice Cream Company got its start at a farmers market 10 years ago and has been at its downtown Fredericksburg location on Caroline Street for three years. On Tuesday, May 31, Abner B’s will celebrate its 10th anniversary by offering 350 ice cream flavors.
- The Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fredericksburg program graduated its 15th class May 20 at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford campus. Leadership Fredericksburg 2022 Fellows are Felicia Ainsa, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Melandie Brown, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; Cynthia Burris, Wells Fargo; Shawn Carrington, MacDoc Realty; Stephen Curtis, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board; Lauren Dracoules Rooney, Micah Ecumenical Ministries; Sharon Glover, Faith Housing Coalition; Adam Gullickson, Flatter Inc.; Mark Haines, Germanna Community College; Megan Hesse, Stafford County; Jenna Hudspeth, Matern Staffing; Stephen Hughes, Mary Washington Healthcare; Mechelle Johnson, Atlantic Union Bank; Kristal King, MBA, Glam Room Salon Suites; Kirk Lancaster, Atlantic Builders; Dr. Heather Lee, Fredericksburg Christian School; Andrea M. Light, Stafford County; Kathryn Lybarger, HDT Global; Allison Names, Fredericksburg SPCA; Rachael Orzechowski, SimVentions; Deanna “Christy” Pack, University of Mary Washington; Michael Pocchiari, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; Michael Presutto, Fredericksburg Police Department; Adriana Puckett, Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Camile Sue, The Icing Baking Company; Morgan Szymczyk, LifeCare Medical Transports; Jessica Thompson, Germanna Community College; and William B. Whittier, HDT Global. Applications for the 2023 class are available at fxbgchamber.org, through July 5.
- Weichert Realtors sales associate Teresa Irish with the Fredericksburg office was recognized for industry success at the regional level in April.
