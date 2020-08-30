Business Notes

Better and Best HomeCare LLC, a privately owned home care agency in Fredericksburg, has met all eight Standards of Trust required for Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia, and is now a BBB Accredited Business.
“Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau demonstrates that licensed business has passed multiple steps of reviews to earn that Accredited Business standing,” said Barry N. Moore, president and CEO of BBB’s Central Virginia office. “It truly sets them apart from all the rest, and the public knows it, too.”
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.