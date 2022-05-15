Business notes

- Urban Air Adventure Park has leased 43,311 square feet in the former Ukrop’s Grocery at 4250 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County. The indoor trampoline centers host open jump, fitness classes, dodgeball and parties.
- Last month, three young entrepreneurs received seed capital at the third annual Eagle Innovation Business Pitch Competition at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, according to UMW’s website. During the event, six local college students made pitches to a panel of five judges. The online article states UMW junior Jarad Ponce received $2,000 for his company, Henrey and Sons Liquidation Corporation. The second-place award of $1,000 went to UMW junior Hollis Cobb for his nonprofit Bookmobile Fredericksburg. Germanna student Ebony Boone won $500 for her business idea: Vibes Lounge & Spa.
- The Port Oysteria & Brewery recently announced it’s set to open in Fredericksburg later this year in the space formerly occupied by Spencer Devon Brewing, at 106 George St. The raw bar will pair fresh seafood with craft beer brewed on site in the 10-barrel brewhouse. To learn more about the restaurant—helmed by Joel Griffin, Kevin Harkins and Carrick Longley—visit eatattheport.com.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women: Fashion Show on June 9 from 5–7 p.m. at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Clothing and accessories from local stores will help raise money for nonprofit Empowerhouse.
- The Stafford County Economic Development Authority will host its annual Business Appreciation Reception on May 25 at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. This year’s theme is Honoring Local Business Heroes. To register, go to gostaffordva.com and click on events.
- The Virginia Tourism Corporation has selected Louisa County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department to receive two tourism grants totaling $24,936. With the funds, the department says it will enhance a program that supports the county’s business community. Staff will provide informational sessions on the program beginning with a Zoom session on Wednesday, hosted by the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce. The sessions will explain how local business’ information can be featured on VisitLouisa.com, the Visit Louisa Facebook page, and on the upcoming Visit Louisa mobile app. Speakers will also address strategies for promoting tourism. Registration details are available at louisachamber.org.
- Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation, a division of the adult-themed online retailer AdamEve.com, recently announced the opening of its 100th location at 3801A Plank Road, Fredericksburg.
- Barrette Outdoor Living, which has a manufacturing plant and distribution center in Fredericksburg, announced it has partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program. The SmartWay program helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency.
