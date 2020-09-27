Business Notes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kerri Barile, president of Dovetail Cultural Resource Group in Spotsylvania County, has been chosen as the 2020 Woman of the Year by the Central Virginia Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar.

It noted her dedication to supporting projects and programs that advance the role of women, equal opportunity and equal representation in transportation in Central Virginia. She was also recognized for her commitment to mentoring and supporting other women in transportation, and her support of community service both in professional and personal capacities.

Brian Prewitt, master distiller for A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Spotsylvania County, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Spirits Board, which provides oversight for the operations and marketing of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

Prewitt has served in numerous advisory board roles over his career including past positions with the Fredericksburg Regional Tourism Partnership and the Virginia Distillers Association legislative advisory committee. He also served as past president of Fredericksburg’s Grapes & Grains Trail.