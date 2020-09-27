Business Notes

Kerri Barile, president of Dovetail Cultural Resource Group in Spotsylvania County, has been chosen as the 2020 Woman of the Year by the Central Virginia Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar.
It noted her dedication to supporting projects and programs that advance the role of women, equal opportunity and equal representation in transportation in Central Virginia. She was also recognized for her commitment to mentoring and supporting other women in transportation, and her support of community service both in professional and personal capacities.
Brian Prewitt, master distiller for A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Spotsylvania County, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Spirits Board, which provides oversight for the operations and marketing of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
Prewitt has served in numerous advisory board roles over his career including past positions with the Fredericksburg Regional Tourism Partnership and the Virginia Distillers Association legislative advisory committee. He also served as past president of Fredericksburg’s Grapes & Grains Trail.
Three A. Smith Bowman bourbons received medals at the 2020 North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition: John J. Bowman Single Barrel and Bowman Brothers Small Batch each received Gold medals, and Isaac Bowman Port Finish received a Silver medal.
The spirits are judged by styles and price categories, and this year’s competition was judged virtually in light of COVID-19.
Matt Tobin has been named branch manager of ABC Supply Co. Inc.‘s location at 234 Industrial Court in Fredericksburg. He began his career with the building products distributor’s Fredericksburg location 24 years ago as a driver and roof walker, but soon switched to sales. He’s been a delivery services manager, and a branch manager in Chesapeake and Lorton.
