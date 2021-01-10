Business notes

Brandon Serbay, the builder/owner of Built Right Homes in Fredericksburg, has received the Pinnacle Builder Award from the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association for 2020. The 39-year-old Serbay is the youngest builder to win the four-year-old Pinnacle Award, one of the highest achievements awarded by the five decades old professional builders’ association.

Fredericksburg/Washington DC South KOA Holiday in Spotsylvania County has been selected for the 2021 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. The award, named in honor of the Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the Yellowstone River in Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award.

SimVentions Inc. of Stafford County was recently named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list was created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group. SimVentions has now won this award eight times, in all three categories: small, mid-size and large company categories.