Business notes

Brandon Serbay, the builder/owner of Built Right Homes in Fredericksburg, has received the Pinnacle Builder Award from the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association for 2020. The 39-year-old Serbay is the youngest builder to win the four-year-old Pinnacle Award, one of the highest achievements awarded by the five decades old professional builders’ association.
Fredericksburg/Washington DC South KOA Holiday in Spotsylvania County has been selected for the 2021 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. The award, named in honor of the Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the Yellowstone River in Montana in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award.
SimVentions Inc. of Stafford County was recently named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list was created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group. SimVentions has now won this award eight times, in all three categories: small, mid-size and large company categories.
The Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors installed new officers for 2021 in a recent virtual ceremony. They include: as president, Carrie Danko; president elect, Deb Ellis; vice president, Carol Sondrini; secretary, Randy Walther; treasurer, Clay Murray. The board of directors will now include Lynn Lenahan, Sandy Pearce, Dawn Josemans, Lauren Tate, Kardin Lillis, Pia Contreras-Sanchez and Donna Schmidt, as well as immediate past president Drew Fristoe.
Stafford’s 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. recently won a silver medal in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer championship for its O’Dark Thirty Irish Extra Stout. The competition drew more than 6,000 beers from around the world and included entries from major craft breweries as well as winners of the American Homebrewers Association’s national contest. 6B&G was one of seven Virginia breweries to medal this year in the U.S. Open.
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute has opened a clinic in South Stafford at 45 Walpole Street, offering outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.
–Rob Hedelt