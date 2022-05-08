Business notes

- GCubed, an IT-focused government contractor, recently announced its selection as a 2022 SWaMmy Community Impactful Business Honoree. GCubed founder and CEO Vernon Green Jr., a retired Army chief warrant officer, accepted the honor from the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. “It is always a pleasure to be recognized for the amazing things our small company accomplishes on a daily basis,” Green said in a county news release. Recipients of the honor were selected from more than 180 applicants because of the ways they supported of their communities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed 500 local high school and college students on April 26 for its first Intern Expo. More than 40 regional businesses attended the expo to share details about intern opportunities. Students who attended had the opportunity to apply for one of two $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Una–Dyn and Matern Staffing. The Chamber’s Workforce Now Committee will review applications and announce winners June 1.
Stafford County’s Economic Development & Tourism Office recently launched a new Stafford Area Visitor’s Guide. Available in both print and digital options, visitors can request a guide by going to tourstaffordva.com/request-a-visitors-guide.