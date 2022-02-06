Businesses teaming up to open brewery, restaurant in Fredericksburg Square building

Mote said he didn’t even know Fredericksburg Square existed when they stumbled upon it during their search. The Perroys had operated several businesses in the building after purchasing it from Elks Lodge No. 875 in 1996.

The more they learned, Mote, Sharkey and Sarago became as impressed with the building’s past as its potential. John Grymes, who owned nearby tobacco warehouses, built a townhouse on the site in 1854. It survived the Civil War and passed through several hands before the Elks purchased it in 1905 and converted it to Lodge No. 857.

Members added a large addition in 1925 and leased the ballroom to the U.S. Post Office for 10 months to help pay for it. At the time, the postal service was remodeling its building at the corner of Princess Anne and Hanover streets. The vault that the Post Office added to the lodge is still there, and is used to store kitchen equipment, Sharkey said.

During the Depression, the Elks set up a soup kitchen and fuel yard on the property to help the needy. Members also volunteered their building as the local induction center for draftees in the following decade and as a local bomb shelter during the Cold War, according to research done by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.

“It’s our desire to share the history of the building,” Mote said. “This building has been a focus of the community. We’re just the newest custodians.”