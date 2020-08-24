Campaign can bring cheaper rooftop solar to Fredericksburg area

Fredericksburg-area residents and businesses will soon have a way to save some green while going green.
The Climate, Environment and Resiliency group is partnering with the Virginia Local Energy Alliance Program to conduct a “Solarize” community bulk-purchasing campaign for rooftop solar panels and installation through mid-October.
“The benefit of group purchasing is that it’s a cheaper way of doing it versus going outside of the program on your own,” said Robert Courtnage, chairman of the Fredericksburg Clean and Green Commission. The commission, along with several local environmental organizations and community partners, are part of CLEAR.
The cost of solar energy has been falling, which means it takes less time for an investment in solar panels to pay for itself. Anne Little, founder and executive director of Tree Fredericksburg and former chairwoman of the city’s Clean & Green Commission, said that the campaign doesn’t have prices yet, but expects that the average will be $2,500–$2,600 per kilowatt, and the payback will take nine to 12 years on average.
The campaign will hold hour-long, online workshops on how people can participate at 4 p.m. Thursday (sponsored by Fossil Free Fredericksburg), and 7 p.m. Sept. 1 (sponsored by the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op). Registration is available at solarizeva.org/solarizefredericksburg.
The nudge for the local effort came largely from The Brisben Center’s success with its new solar panel array, Courtnage said. The homeless shelter, which is located in Fredericksburg, had estimated that it would be able to slash its $2,200 average monthly energy bill by 70 percent when a 115.2 kilowatt photovoltaic solar panel system was installed on its roof last May. Now all of its electricity is provided by solar energy.
“They’re just paying the connection fee, which is tremendous,” said Courtnage. “That’s one of the great things about this, aside from investing in solar energy and doing your part to combat climate change, it just makes economic sense.”
Now is a good time to switch to solar because a federal income tax credit for the installation of solar panels will decrease from 26 percent to 22 percent in 2021.
“That means less savings for the homeowner. That’s one of the reasons why we wanted to move forward aggressively now,” Courtnage said.
CLEAR has put out a request for proposal for solar power contractors. The one chosen for the campaign will do energy efficiency audits and upgrades before installing solar panels on participants’ roofs. Courtnage said the audit and upgrades such as LED lighting helped make it possible for the Brisben Center to save more on its electric bill than expected.
Switching to fossil-free energy such as solar power will help Fredericksburg reach the commitment City Council approved last December of powering all municipal operations with renewable energy by 2035, and its community-wide goal of powering the city with 100 percent renewable energy sources no later than 2050, Courtnage said.
Steps toward that goal not only include the ones taken by the Brisben Center, but also the Silber family. They met with an informal task force that included the Clean & Green Commission to get input on their new Fredericksburg Nationals stadium in Celebrate Virginia South. Solar-powered lights have been installed in the stadium’s parking lot, and the roof is designed to handle solar panels.
Courtnage said talks are also underway with Fredericksburg City Public Schools and the School Board to have solar panels installed on its buildings. In addition, the Fredericksburg Food Co-op is interested in letting members know the value of going solar and is cosponsoring one of the Solarize campaign workshops with Virginia LEAP.
“The Solarize campaign is just another effort to ramp up investment in solar energy in the city,” he said. “We’re hoping to generate a lot of excitement.”
Solarize campaigns started as a grassroots effort to help residents of Portland, Ore., overcome the financial and logistical barriers to installing solar power in 2009. The idea has spread across the county. CLEAR organized its own campaigns with Virginia LEAP in 2015 and 2016 in partnership with Fredericksburg, the University of Mary Washington and other organizations including Marstel-Day, a natural resource and environmental consulting firm headquartered in Fredericksburg.
Little said that she and her husband were among the 50 or so people who participated in the previous campaigns, and had solar panels installed on their 100-year-old home in downtown Fredericksburg in 2015. She said they saved enough on their electric bill that they were able to pay off the loan for the panels in five years.
“It was actually no extra cost to us at all through the energy savings that we realized,” she said.
Courtnage said he had the energy-efficiency test done on his house and followed the recommendations for such things as adding insulation in the attic. He and his family didn’t add solar panels because their house is in the Historic District and it wouldn’t have been allowed under the city’s Architectural Review Board regulations.
“I know the ARB has revised their handbook and they’re looking more progressive in this space with solar energy,” he said. “That’s one of the things we want to help improve, is being able to balance the historical character in the Historic District, but also allow people to invest in renewable energy.”
“The science is pretty scary,” said Courtnage. “We don’t have that long, and we’re trying to do our part in a small city in addressing that issue with climate change.”
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
