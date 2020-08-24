Campaign can bring cheaper rooftop solar to Fredericksburg area

Little said that she and her husband were among the 50 or so people who participated in the previous campaigns, and had solar panels installed on their 100-year-old home in downtown Fredericksburg in 2015. She said they saved enough on their electric bill that they were able to pay off the loan for the panels in five years.

“It was actually no extra cost to us at all through the energy savings that we realized,” she said.

Courtnage said he had the energy-efficiency test done on his house and followed the recommendations for such things as adding insulation in the attic. He and his family didn’t add solar panels because their house is in the Historic District and it wouldn’t have been allowed under the city’s Architectural Review Board regulations.

“I know the ARB has revised their handbook and they’re looking more progressive in this space with solar energy,” he said. “That’s one of the things we want to help improve, is being able to balance the historical character in the Historic District, but also allow people to invest in renewable energy.”

“The science is pretty scary,” said Courtnage. “We don’t have that long, and we’re trying to do our part in a small city in addressing that issue with climate change.”

