Caroline couple wins free wedding from Stafford business

Johnson said she suspects that the total cost for what the couple is receiving tops $40,000. Anderson said donations from vendors that she calls her “friendors” made it all possible.

“We wanted to give back to the community in a big way,” Anderson said. “After discussing my vision with my daughter, Serenity French, and my team, we decided to honor a special couple that was able to withstand the pandemic and stay together during such a trying time for our nation.”

Johnson and Thomas were introduced by mutual friends three years ago. Johnson is an Orange County native while Thomas is a native of Caroline and works at Fort A.P. Hill.

After Johnson told a co-worker she was searching for a boyfriend, she was pointed in Thomas’ direction. She soon discovered they were both born in August, had interest in volunteering in the community and they were non-drinkers who had made the decision to remain celibate until marriage.

In the love story they submitted to Anderson, the couple used the scripture I Corinthians 13:13: “But the greatest of [God’s commandments] is love.”