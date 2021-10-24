Caroline landmark reborn as restaurant

Jason Manns music has been featured on multiple TV shows and movies such as “Supernatural,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Happy Endings,” and “Where Hope Grows.” The last album he produced, “Covers With Friends,” debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Folk/Americana Chart, and No. 2 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.

In the four years since returning to Caroline, the Mannses have renovated five downtown buildings for new businesses, including the Caroline County Record Company that they also own.

“I really enjoy the partnership with the business owners,” Jason Manns said. “It was something that I had never done before, and I really enjoyed it.”

The Corner Store, which opened this year, is sharing the lower level of The Heist. The Corner Store will prepare food for The Heist’s menu, which features charcuterie boards, flatbread sandwiches and salads.

The Heist will offer drinks to match the restaurant’s history. The top two drinks on the menu are Caroline’s Old Fashioned and The Heist Manhattan.