Caroline residents complain about issues at new Brookwood development

Several residents living on Edwards Road in Caroline County have been complaining about the late construction hours and having their telephone lines cut multiple times due to the construction in Brookwood Development.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Floyd Thomas told fellow board members during opening comments Tuesday night that contractors worked past midnight and started work at 6 a.m. last weekend, violating the noise ordinance. Additionally, two resident’s Verizon phone lines were cut and their water pressure dropped when contractors flushed the water lines, he said.
“I am asking for a stop-work order on the construction until they decide they can work with the existing residents,” Thomas said. “They [Brookwood Development] are doing some nice things, but they need to do better.”
Brookwood is a planned 203-lot residential community off U.S. 301, a mile south of Bowling Green. It is being developed by Jarrell Properties and LGI Homes Inc. is building the homes.
Planning and Community Development Director Mike Finchum said there have been several incidents with contractors for LGI Homes, including cutting the main water line. But he said the county could not stop work on the project.
“Each issue has its own remedy and penalty. They had to pay a penalty fine and pay for the repairs to the line,” he said.
Jeh Hicks, director of community relations for Jarrell Properties, the developer of Brookwood, said he met with the affected neighbors on Tuesday and discussed their concerns.
“While in no way we are directly responsible for the issues of the last several weeks, we have been attempting to be a conduit for the neighbors for resolutions. I have personally met with them regularly over the previous 12 months to hear concerns and issues, then working to find resolutions.”
James Jarrell IV of Jarrell Properties said many contractors are working within the development, including Atlantic Broadband, which was responsible for the late-night work.
“They decided to work the odd hours so as not to interrupt the connection for the residents during the day. It would have been better if they had forewarned residents, but we cannot control Atlantic Broadband,” he said.
Jarrell said there was a short downtime for the telephone lines, and LGI Homes jumped on the problem and got them back up and running.
