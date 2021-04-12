Casey's brings unique mix of flavors to spot on Kenmore Avenue downtown

Two restauranteurs who met while working at the Annabelle restaurant in Washington, D.C., have relocated to Fredericksburg to open Casey’s at 622 Kenmore Avenue, formerly the home of Grapevine Café.

For chef and co-owner Alex Casey it’s a return to home, as he grew up in the area and graduated from Massaponax High School before working at some of the top restaurants in Northern Virginia and Washington. He’s partnering with David Bess, who formerly owned restaurants in Richmond and said that at Annabelle he quickly recognized Casey’s talent for putting a unique spin on traditional food by tapping into ethnic flavors and cuisines.

“I want our food to be traditional American, but if you think about those traditions, they’re all built of different cultures and ethnicities,” said Casey, proud to have the restaurant that’s serving breakfast, lunch and dinner bear his name. “At breakfast, that means our take on chicken and waffles, using a cornbread batter for the waffles and served with two whole jumbo wings.”