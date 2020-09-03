 Skip to main content
Chamber selects Leadership Fredericksburg Class of 2020
Fredericksbrug Chamber of Commerce logo

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce has selected its Leadership Fredericksburg Class of 2020.

Leadership Fredericksburg is the Chamber’s signature program, and will hold sessions at various business locations throughout the region. Each session includes leadership skills development and meetings with industry and community leaders. In addition, each fellow is paired with a trained mentor who will support his or her progress through the program.

The Leadership Fredericksburg 2021 fellows are: Crystal Cornwall, Atlantic Union Bank; Chris Dickey, Visiting Angels Home Care; Lina Flatter, Flatter, Inc.; Anthony Footé, BLM FXBG; Zach Fox, Quarles Petroleum; Nick Hall, Fredericksburg Nationals; Alisha Henley, Lifepoint Church; David Johnson, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Michael Jones, City of Fredericksburg Fire Department; Thomas Magrino, Mary Washington Healthcare; Tiffany McDowney, Topside Federal Credit Union; Paul Milde, CIP Finishes; Jan Monroe, STEP VA, Inc.; April Morgan, Germanna Community College; Jennifer Morgan, George Washington Regional Commission; Heather Muir, Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation; Brad Neal, SimVentions; Jay Parrish, Coldwell Banker Elite; Carl Pates, HDT Global; Stephanie Rummel, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; Chris Russotti, Cushman & Wakeﬁeld | Thalhimer; Greg Schutrum, Atlantic Builders; Phillip St. Ours, Mary Washington Healthcare; Joshua Summits, Stafford County Department of Economic Development Authority; Richard Szymczyk, LifeCare Medical Transports; Ashley Taylor, Pathway Homes, Inc.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

