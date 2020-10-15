City of Fredericksburg offers grants for restaurants to buy outdoor heaters

“I’d rather have a parking problem than a ‘We have no businesses’ problem,” said EDA representative Mitzi Brown.

The distribution of the $50,000 for the heaters was voted on by the board last month as part of an overall package of how to spend the second half of CARES Act funds.

City Council will vote next month on regulations as more restaurants explore establishing sidewalk cafés in the public right of way.

There is concern about being in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires 4 feet of space to get through on sidewalks.

Councilman Will Withers said he’s observed one city business allowing just 2 feet of space.

“I don’t get it,” Withers said. “We allow these folks to do things to try to help them and they won’t follow the rules.”

Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye suggested garnering feedback from a disabled person about the viability of maneuvering downtown.

City Council members also suggested smaller items like chairs and tables should be brought inside nightly or when businesses are closed. Frye said outdoor furniture could be a target for those participating in “spontaneous gatherings” throughout the city recently.