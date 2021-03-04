Colonial Beach Foundation looking for volunteers

The Colonial Beach Community Foundation is expanding and looking for new members to help with volunteer opportunities to improve the quality of life in the riverside town.

The foundation undertakes many events and projects through the year where volunteers are needed, as well as people to serve on committees and the board of directors.

To learn more, go to the Foundation’s website at cbcommunityfoundation.org.

