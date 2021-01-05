Colonial Beach gym owner gives the gift of a bicycle to dozens of kids

“But we heard from some of the parents that they were thankful because the bicycle and other things the children got were going to be the only thing under the Christmas tree this year,” said Adamson. “A lot of families are hurting because of COVID.”

One recipient might have put the biggest smiles on faces of everyone at the River Gym.

“Every day when we’d pick a name, there was one particular girl we hoped would win, because she’d had the bike she loved to ride stolen,” said Adamson. “We knew she’d been crushed by that, so we were happy to see her name picked. She got a bike and we threw in the lock for free.”

Adamson said she was thrilled to see donations come in once word of the bike giveaway spread.

“Because of those, we were actually able to give away 44 bikes instead of 30,” she said, noting that it was thrilling to be able to draw five names from the hat on Christmas Day. “The only sad part was that we had many more children ask for bikes than we could provide—70 or so we couldn’t get bikes to.”

But because she and others involved so enjoyed the bike raffle and giveaway, she said it may well be something she and the business do again.

“It was so much fun, and exciting telling the children who had names drawn that they’d won,” she said. “One young man spent nearly 24 hours making his pick. It really made December special for us.”

