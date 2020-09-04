Country Cookin closes Fredericksburg location

Country Cookin has permanently closed its restaurant in Fredericksburg, which had shut its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Dodson, president of Country Cookin, announced the closure of the restaurant, which is in the Eagle Village shopping center, along with another in Amherst County, in a notice on the company’s website.

“We deeply regret not being able to continue to operate these two restaurants, but must make decisions that enable as many Country Cookin restaurants as possible to remain when the pandemic ends,” Dodson wrote.

He added that the company is grateful to all who worked or dined at the Fredericksburg location since 1981.

The Virginia-based chain, which features Southern cuisine, got its start in 1981 in Roanoke. It used to have a location in front of Spotsylvania Towne Centre, but that closed in 2016.

Dodson said that he hopes the Roanoke and Harrisonburg locations will be able to reopen as more people begin dining out again.

