Couple launches Fredericksburg Black Restaurant Week

“These individuals all contributed to getting the restaurants signed up and getting the community excited about it,” Ernisha Hall said.

Each restaurant came up with either specials or a dedicated menu for the event.

Although it cost nothing for restaurants to participate, Leon Polite admits he was skeptical when he was first approached about his business, Big Bad W Pit BBQ in Stafford County.

“My first question to them when they came to visit me was: ‘How are you guys getting funded to be able to do this?’ ” Polite said.

The Halls formed a limited liability corporation and relied on sponsors such as Virginia Partners Bank and the Black Business Directory to cover their advertising and marketing budgets. They deployed paid ads on Facebook and Instagram and provided each restaurant with a gift basket. The Halls’ graphic design company, NIRAY, handled branding and the website.

Polite said he agreed to participate, more for solidarity than profits. Much to his surprise, business was up 45 to 55 percent the first two nights compared to a typical Tuesday or Wednesday.