Crown Trophy plans to move to Olde William Street in Fredericksburg

Chris and Linda Hara have operated Crown Trophy in the Westwood Office Park in Fredericksburg for 18 years.

But as they plan to turn the business that manufactures trophies, plaques and awards over to their children in the coming years, they’re seeking a new location. They’re planning to move to 1529 Olde William St.

Fredericksburg City Council discussed granting a special use permit to Crown Trophy during a public hearing at its meeting last week. The Planning Commission recommended approval—with conditions—on Sept. 9. City Council will vote on the matter Oct. 13.

Hara said his two daughters, who are in their 30s, plan to keep the business going for the next 20 years or more.

“This is not a plan for a short stay,” Hara said. “Moving is not easy. It’s costly. But getting the opportunity to move in closer to the city and occupying a building that in my mind is so close to one of the gateways into the city is a privilege. It’s an honor. If we can continue our services and our products in the area, I’d love to be there.”

There don't appear to be any stumbling blocks to the move. Councilman Jason Graham wondered why it even required a special use permit, saying “it seems silly” and questioned if that requirement could be waved in future instances.