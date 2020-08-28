Culpeper ranks No. 4 most stable housing market in Virginia

Culpeper ranked No. 4 as the most stable housing market statewide in a recent analysis by a New York financial technology company.
And according to a local agent, the current market is also on fire.
For the study, SmartAsset ranked stable housing markets based on the average number of years people stay in their homes and the percentage of homeowners with negative equity. Data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau was used to gather the data.
Culpeper residents stayed in their homes, on average, for 21.3 years, according to the study. On average, 11 percent of homeowners in Culpeper had negative equity—when the home value falls below what is owed on a mortgage.
Based on this criteria, the No. 1 most stable housing market in Virginia was Chantilly—25.2 average numbers of years and 8 percent negative equity. At No. 2 was Springfield with 22.9 years and 8.9 percent negative equity followed by Bon Air with 20.3 average years living in a home and 7.5 percent negative equity. Vienna came in at No. 5 with 16.8 years average living in a home and 5.3 percent with negative equity.
“A healthy housing market is both stable and affordable,” the study stated. “Homeowners in a healthy market should easily be able to sell their homes with a low risk of losing money over the long run.”
According to longtime Culpeper Realtor Norma Mayo Bailey with Remax Crossroads, the local housing market at this moment is “hot, hot, hot” with multiple offers made on every property.
“If priced correctly, it is under contract in hours or just a few days,” she said this week.
Right now, unless sellers refinanced since purchasing, 95 percent have equity, Bailey estimated.
“We are telling people that want to sell—do it now. We don’t know what will happen to the real estate market as we get closer to the election,” she said, adding, “Some wonder if this is just a bubble—lots of buyers, very few homes for sale.”
Bailey’s longtime business partner, Maria Fay, recently sold four homes yet-to-built. New home construction is back, Bailey said.
Asked about her feel for how long local residents stay in their homes, she said the older generation typically stays put.
“The new generations know the first house is their first home with plans to build equity and move up from there,” Bailey said.
540/825-4315
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.