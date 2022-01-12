Dog Krazy owners in Fredericksburg 'gift' Leesburg store to employee

This past October, Samartino was returning from vacation when the Guinns invited her over to talk. At first, she expected bad news.

“They had thought about closing because [Leesburg] is so far away,” Samartino recalls, adding there are three locations of Dog Krazy in Fredericksburg and three in Richmond. The management company the Guinns used had suggested they either sell the Leesburg location or give it away.

“We are hands-on owners and present in our stores as much as possible,” Nancy Guinn said in an email regarding the decision to divest of the location. “Last year, when COVID hit, a lot of our NOVA customers [shifted] to shopping with us online.”

When customers started returning to in-person shopping, the Guinns decided that, rather than sell the Leesburg shop, they would transfer it to new ownership.

“We both knew who deserved it,” Nancy said of making Samartino’s lifelong dream a reality.

“They’ve always been generous,” Samartino said of the Guinns. “They hear us when we’re happy, they hear us when we’re sad, and they help take care of [their employees]. That’s how people should run businesses.”