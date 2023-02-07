Dog Krazy will host its first Virtual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. You can watch the event live on Facebook at fb.me/e/3lUliffYs. Adoptable puppies from Fredericksburg-area rescue organizations Old Dominion Humane Society and Purple Paws 2nd Chance Rescue will compete in the bowl.

On Saturday, viewers are asked to like or follow Dog Krazy on Facebook, then comment under the live video saying they have done so and also comment with which team they want to win. The winning team will be determined based on which rescue receives the most comments.