Downtown brewery will close due to financial hit from pandemic

Shawn and Lisa Phillips, founders and owners of Spencer Devon, announced the downtown brewery and restaurant will close June 1. Shawn Phillips said the business, located at 106 George St., struggled to turn a profit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we could not make it work,” Phillips said, before praising the Fredericksburg beer scene and the many breweries that have opened locally in the past decade.

“We are immensely grateful for the support and patronage we’ve received these past 6 years,” Phillips said.

