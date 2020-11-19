Extended unemployment benefits program to end in the state, affecting about 20,000 out-of-work Virginians

About 20,000 out-of-work Virginians who are still receiving extended unemployment benefits during the pandemic are going to see those benefits end starting Saturday.

The extended benefits program, which started on May 31, enables people who had exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits to receive up to an additional 13 weeks of what they were entitled to originally.

But those benefits will end in Virginia. The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that it was notified by the U. S. Department of Labor that the extended benefits program in Virginia will end on Nov. 21.

The program is entirely federally funded, and Virginia is losings its funding now because the state has fallen below the unemployment rate threshold required to continue receiving funding for the program.

The Department of Labor determines whether a state can continue receiving extended benefits based on a calculation of each state's unemployment rate - called the insured rate, which is different from the official unemployment rate.

As of Nov. 15, the insured unemployment rate in Virginia had fallen to 4.66%, below the 5% threshold required to continue getting funding for the extended benefits program. Virginia's overall jobless rate stood at 6.2% in September.