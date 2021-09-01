Family who opened one of first urgent care sites in Stafford opens second, honoring late father

“We’re really here to make Papa proud, and to provide quality care to the whole community,” said Van Hoven. “Our approach is to treat every patient as if they were a member of our family.”

Hoovler said theirs was the first urgent care on Garrisonville Road when it opened in 1996. She said the Hoovler family has a long history in Stafford, and that her husband used to talk about picking beans and walking them with his brother over to sell them at Sterne’s Store.

Hoovler said the whole family helped with the renovation of the Garrisonville location, which had been a hair salon.

“We went up to Baltimore to get the lead wall pieces we needed for the X-ray room, and were our own general contractors, and often laborers, to get that site ready,” she said. “There were days when we all had hammers in our hands.”

She said that with the Garrisonville area full of urgent and primary care locations, the family business began looking for a second location where people were underserved, traffic wasn’t so bad and space wouldn’t be prohibitively expensive.

They were thrilled to find the site in Stafford Square.