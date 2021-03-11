Fas Mart's parent company buying 61-store chain in Ohio and Michigan

The investment subsidiary of Arko Corp., the Henrico County parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains, is buying a convenience store chain in Ohio and Michigan.

The deal to buy the 61-store chain operating under the ExpressStop banner marks the first acquisition since Arko completed its transaction to have its shares to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December.

The acquisition of the ExpressStop stores will complement the company’s existing 165 stores in Michigan and nine stores in Ohio, the chain said. The chain operates 1,350 company-operated stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

“Our model of growing through acquisition while keeping the local banners in place has delivered significant value for all of Arko’s stakeholders,” said Arie Kotler, Arko’s chairman, president and CEO.

“Michigan and Ohio are important geographies for us, and we believe that ExpressStop is a highly regarded brand there,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming those associates to the GPM family while providing ExpressStop customers with the same great quality products and services they’re used to.”

Terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed.