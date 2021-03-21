Fauquier Health allows limited visitation to nursing facilities

BY CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

Visitation restrictions have been eased in senior care Fauquier Health facilities, the health system announced Friday.

After several months of zero-visitor protocol at Fauquier Hospital, in early March a limited-visitor policy was introduced as confirmed positive case numbers in the region diminished.

Now, family members and visitors are invited back to see their loved ones at Fauquier Health senior facilities, including Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the Villa at Suffield Meadows.

Approved visitors and family members were permitted to begin visiting with their loved ones face-to-face starting March 15 in resident apartments as well as in the foyer and outdoors. Those who wish to visit must call 540/316-3800 to schedule a one-hour time slot.

The limited reopening is possible largely due to the vaccination efforts accomplished thus far, Fauquier Health said, adding that 99 percent of the Villa residents have been fully vaccinated.