First Line Technology to open Stafford location

First Line Technology, which makes disaster preparedness and emergency response equipment, will open its Stafford County location Monday.

The 20,000-square-foot facility at 487 Lendall Lane in Stafford represents one of the Chantilly company’s largest expansions.

“This property is perfect for us at it accommodates our needs for more office space, training capabilities and production efforts,” said Amit Kapoor, president and CEO of First Line.

George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen welcomed the business to Stafford.

“History has shown that military technology transfer partnerships act as a stimulus to attract more entrepreneurial development to business communities,” he said.

—Rob Hedelt

