FLS hosting nationwide virtual job fair

Looking for a job? The Free Lance–Star is teaming up with newspapers across the country to host a nationwide 12-day Virtual Career Fair starting this week.
The FLS will join more than 75 other Lee Enterprises newspapers across the country in offering the fair, which begins Wednesday and runs through Oct. 25. Over 330 companies will be participating, including at least nine local companies that are hiring.
To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live, visit: gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.
