Food & Wine says Allman's tops in Virginia for barbecue

Food & Wine magazine named Allman’s Bar-B-Que in Fredericksburg as one of the best barbecue restaurants in Virginia.

David Landsel’s Sept. 3 article, “The Best Barbecue in Every State,” says that Joe Haynes’ 2016 book “Virginia Barbecue: A History” makes the case for Virginia “as the birthplace of Southern barbecue, back before it splintered, like so many Baptist denominations, into an array of regional styles.”

Yet the commonwealth, unlike say North Carolina, has let classic Virginia barbecue fade into the background and allowed newer arrivals such as ZZQ in Richmond to become popular for its Central Texas style, he wrote.

“Virginia is full of corporate barbecue nowadays, particularly in the northern region, but I find the remaining classics far more compelling,” Landsel added. “Start with the sliced and minced pork at Allman’s in Fredericksburg, then move on to King’s Barbecue in Petersburg for oak-smoked top sirloin and great pork.”

—Cathy Jett

