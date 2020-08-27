 Skip to main content
Foode cocktail featured in TheManual.com
Foode cocktail featured in TheManual.com

A tea-infused bourbon cocktail made at Foode in downtown Fredericksburg is among the drinks featured in a new article by a website focused on “showing men how to live a life that is more engaged.”

TheManual.com featured Foode’s “Grown Folk’s Tea” cocktail in an article published Aug. 18 titled “How to Make the Best Spiked Sweet Tea.” Foode’s cocktail, which was created by co-owner and chef Joy Crump and her bar team, features black tea they prefer steeping in A. Smith Bowman bourbon.

Foode describes the drink as being “like a simple sweet iced tea in the summertime. But it has layers and complexity from the black tea slow-steeped in bourbon.”

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

