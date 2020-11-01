Fredericksburg area business briefs

The president of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Susan Spears, has been appointed to the Northeast Board of Regents of the Institute for Organization Management. Raymond P. Towle, vice president of Institute for Organization Management at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, said of the regents: “These volunteers drive site attendance, provide recommendations for program improvement and serve as an on-site resource for Institute participants.”
Several area businesses have met the standards for accreditation by the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia: Clean Sweep of Gordonsville; SmartCom Home Technologies of Fredericksburg; Ranger HVAC of Stafford; and Manassas Contractors and Vern’s Plumbing, both of Bealeton.
CVS has expanded COVID-19 testing services to include rapid-result tests at select CVS Pharmacy locations, including two in the Fredericksburg area.
Basic Commerce and Industries in Dahlgren was recently named one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces. The final results are in and BCI is No. 6 out of 80 winners for the Small Business Category for the Washington Region. BCI has 100 employees who support the Navy in Dahlgren and at NAVAIR in Patuxent River, Maryland, as well as other Navy units in Washington, DC.
