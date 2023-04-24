Lingerfelt Development recently purchased about 24 acres of vacant industrial land within Carmel Church Business Center on Enterprise Parkway and Rogers Clark Boulevard in Ruther Glen, according to Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer. The developer bought the site from CCBC Properties for $2,559,879 and plans to construct a 325,500-square-foot, high-bay distribution warehouse facility.

Last week, the Vakos Companies announced its new downtown Fredericksburg hotel will be called The Publisher, according to a blog post by Bill Freehling, director of Fredericksburg’s Economic Development and Tourism department. The 98-room hotel is expected to open next spring on the property that once housed The Free Lance–Star’s offices, Freehling reported.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer recently announced the sale of about 27.23 acres on Richmond Highway at Sage Lane in Stafford County. Stafford Technology LC purchased the site from Susanne Bradley Geslois Revocable Living Trust for $7,250,000. The site is part of the Stafford Technology Campus, Peterson Companies’ proposed 5.5 million-square-foot data center park.

Rehana’s, a restaurant serving global-inspired fare and craft cocktails, celebrated its grand opening at 104 Wolfe St. in downtown Fredericksburg on April 21. The eatery is owned by city residents Rick and Huda Maltbie.

Representatives from the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and local officials were recently on hand for grand opening celebrations of fitness studio Pure Barre Fredericksburg and bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes in Fredericksburg’s Central Park; and Hope Heroes Southern Kitchen in Cosner’s Corner Office Park in Spotsylvania County.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer recently announced the sale of 1901 Augustine Ave. in Fredericksburg. The Jefferson Motel purchased the 4,700-square-foot former motel property from Samir Ashraf for $900,000.