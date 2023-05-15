The Silber Family and venue operator OVG360 recently announced changes at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, according to a news release. The center's new name is the Fredericksburg Convention Center. There will also be renovations made to the building, including upgrades to flooring and restrooms, new carpeting throughout the ballroom and conference rooms, as well as an exterior facelift. The renovations are expected to be completed by early September, the release states. The Fredericksburg City Council and Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority agreed to provide over the next five years a combined $750,000, which comprises $500,000 from the city and $250,000 in the form of a loan from the EDA to assist the Silber Family and OVG360 to repurpose the venue, according to the release.